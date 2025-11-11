Naidu Seeks Centre’s Aid for Agriculture, Irrigation Recovery

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister for rural development and agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his camp office in Undavalli on Tuesday. Responding to the Chief Minister’s invitation, Chouhan arrived and held a detailed hour-long discussion on key issues concerning agriculture and minor irrigation in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu briefed the Union minister on the extensive losses caused by Cyclone Montha and appealed for Central assistance to support affected farmers. He sought the Centre’s cooperation in strengthening welfare measures for those dependent on minor irrigation.

The Chief Minister urged the Union government to release additional funds under the PM-Krishi Vikas Yojana and the PMKSY–PDMC scheme, requesting an allocation of `695 crore for 2024–25 and 2025–26.

He also appealed for the release of the pending Central share of `100 crore under the Market Intervention Scheme, meant to support Totapuri mango farmers through the assured minimum support price.