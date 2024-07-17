Naidu seeking financial aid from Centre for AP projects

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to get financial support from the Centre for projects in Andhra Pradesh as also sanctioning of more projects.

As the state government and the Modi-led Central government are in a close and mutually beneficial relationship now, with ‘alliance ministers’ on both sides cementing these ties, this is seen as a favourable time for AP.

With the Budget Session of Parliament starting on July 22, the AP government has been lobbying in Delhi to incorporate certain provisions in the Union Budget itself to ensure allocation of funds for capital Amaravati and completion of Polavaram as also other major projects.

The Chief Minister is repeatedly visiting Delhi to meet Prime Minister Modi and Union ministers to discuss various issues for the benefit of the state.

The state MPs have been asked to come up with proposals for projects and cite their estimated cost in their respective areas on a priority basis. These would be pursued with the Centre for getting its sanction and allocation of funds.

Telugu Desam MPs say the state suffered a lot in the last five years and they are trying to “undo the damage” and restore the projects or schemes that lay “neglected” under the YSRC rule.

Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari said, “All the MPs have been asked to push the projects/schemes of AP on a regular basis to ensure sanction of funds.”

The Nandyal MP said they wanted to speed up the Somasila-Siddeswaram cable bridge plan, the Veligonda project etc on a priority basis for the Rayalaseema region. “Some areas in the region are getting water supply once every five days.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, after holding talks with home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, was trying to meet finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This did not materialise. Naidu performed puja in his official residence in Delhi Wednesday morning and returned home.