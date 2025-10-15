Naidu Says ‘The G in Vizag Now Stands for Google’

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced that Google will establish a major facility in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant milestone in the state’s technology and investment landscape.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Naidu shared an image with the caption, “The G in #Vizag now stands for @Google! #YoungestStateHighestInvestment,” highlighting the state’s growing prominence as a tech and investment destination.

Government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global tech giant Google to establish a world-class AI-powered data centre in Visakhapatnam. The project represents an investment of ₹87,520 crore ($15 billion) — Google’s largest-ever investment outside the United States.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, along with senior officials from the Centre and the state.