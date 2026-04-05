Naidu Says State Government Draws Inspiration From Jagjivan Ram’s Ideals

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 118th birth anniversary at the camp office in Undavalli, recalling his contributions to nation-building and social justice.

Accompanied by minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and leaders including Kancherla Srikanth, Undavalli Sridevi, Pillimaanikya Rao and Pothula Balakotayya, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes to Jagjivan Ram’s portrait.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu lauded Jagjivan Ram’s role in modernising Indian agriculture and steering the country through a severe food crisis. He described him as a visionary reformer who introduced measures such as the Industrial Disputes Act, minimum wage policies and the provident fund system, strengthening labour welfare.

Naidu said the state government draws inspiration from Jagjivan Ram’s ideals and reiterated its commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all Scheduled Caste communities through classification. He emphasised that social justice for Dalits remains a core principle of the Telugu Desam, adding that the party has consistently worked for their uplift.

Recalling historical associations, he said Jagjivan Ram had toured extensively across the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and shared close ties with former chief minister N. T. Rama Rao. He also noted that a statue of Jagjivan Ram was installed in Hyderabad as a mark of respect.

The Chief Minister said the classification of Scheduled Castes was aimed at ensuring equitable justice across sub-groups and reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to inclusive development and empowerment of Dalits.