Naidu Says Margadarsis to Adopt 15 Lakh Poor Families by August 15

VIJAYAWADA: As part of his Zero Poverty P4 (ZPP4) Mission, AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that 15 lakh poor families (Bangaru Kutumbalu) in the state are adopted by Margadarsis (mentors) by August 15 this year.

In this regard, the CM asked officials to accelerate registration of Margadarsis who would adopt the poor “Bangaru Kutumbalu.”

The Chief Minister reviewed the ZPP4 initiative at his Undavalli camp office on Wednesday.

Chandrababu Naidu recalled his Amaravati land pooling model and underlined that ZPP4 could be implemented along the same lines. He pointed out that 29,000 farmers had come forward to part with their lands for creating AP’s capital city in Amaravati. In the same spirit, he asked each Margadarsi to adopt a Bangaru Kutumbam and work towards the poor family’s uplift.

The Chief Minister underlined that he would personally review the progress of the ZPP4 Mission every 10 days. On the occasion, he reviewed the designs of ZPP4 logo that officials had prepared.

Officials informed Chandrababu Naidu that several organisations, such as Milaap, Project DEEP, Rang De and Bhargo, have come forward to become partners in implementing the ZPP4 initiative effectively.

Officials informed the CM that while 19.16 lakh families have registered as Bangaru Kutumbalu in the state, Margadarsis have so far adopted 70,272 families. Among these, the largest number are from the BC community (26,340 families), followed by SCs (14,024 families) and STs (13,115 families).

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed that Smart Andhra Pradesh Foundation be restructured as the Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation.



