Naidu Says Education More Important Than Inheritance

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday underscored the importance of education over inheritance. “Children can scale unimaginable heights if given proper education, rather than mere property. You must shape tomorrow’s citizens; I will take care of your well-being,” he told teachers at the Gurupooja Utsavam (Teachers’ Day) held in Vijayawada on Friday.

The CM went on to announce major reforms to strengthen the state’s educational system. He urged teachers to embrace technology and innovation in classrooms.

Highlighting the role of technology, Chandrababu Naidu said, “Once, people didn’t understand IT. But now, IT is reality. Teachers must update themselves with IT knowledge. Using AI tools, we can teach children much more effectively. We are bringing in quantum computing and setting up a Quantum Valley. Syllabi must change with the times.”

The Chief Minister underlined that every school should establish a social media platform to connect current students, alumni and parents, so that everyone is in the picture. He spoke about reforms brought in during his tenure, such as bridge schools, Badiki Podam (Let’s Go to School) and the recently launched Thalliki Vandanam programme. He pointed out that these have played a vital role in improving access to education for poor children.

Naidu announced innovative programmes like No Bag Day to reduce the burden of heavy school bags. He maintained that along with knowledge, values must be instilled in students. He told teachers that their welfare remains a top priority for him. “I never troubled employees when I was the Chief Minister earlier. I will not do so now. Whatever teachers and employees expect from this government, we will grant,” he assured, while admitting that the state is still facing serious financial hurdles.

Comparing generational learning, the CM said, “In some areas of new technology, my grandson Devansh is faster than me. Likewise, children pick up technology faster than teachers. That is a challenge educators must address.”

Naidu said he always won elections whenever he focused fully on politics. He said that developing Andhra Pradesh as the top state in India remains his lifelong mission. “I cannot tolerate another state being ahead of us. Providing facilities to make AP No.1 is my responsibility. Making the best use of them is the responsibility of teachers,” he declared.

The Chief Minister lauded IT minister Nara Lokesh’s technical background, crediting the latter’s computer science foundation and Stanford MBA as an advantage for the state. “Lokesh is stronger than me in technology. But competing with me in vision is not easy,” he remarked with a smile.