Naidu Reviews Tourism Projects, Sets 2029 Targets

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on the tourism department at the CM Camp Office, directing officials to accelerate key projects and strengthen the state’s tourism infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Nookasani Balaji, and senior officials of the department.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure speedy completion of projects approved by the State Investment Promotion Board. He set a target of constructing 50,000 hotel rooms by 2029 and directed that 10,000 homestays be made available for tourists.

He also ordered the preparation of an action plan for setting up amusement parks in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. Suggestions were given to streamline caravan registrations and develop caravan parks to boost tourism.

Emphasizing integrated development, the Chief Minister called for coordination between forest and endowments departments to promote eco-tourism and temple tourism. He directed that projects under the PRASAD and Swadesh Darshan schemes be readied by May 2026.

Officials informed that proposals worth ₹663 crore have been submitted to the Centre under these schemes. The Chief Minister also instructed the development of key tourist destinations such as Gandikota, Suryalanka, and Araku-Borra Caves into major attractions.

Further, he directed that works to allow tourists at Godavari Pushkar Ghat and the historic Havelock Bridge be completed by December this year.