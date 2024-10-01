Naidu Reviews Progress of Inquiry in Sand, Liquor Cases

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the progress of investigation in several cases of irregularities during the previous YSRC term, on Monday.

Top officials from the CID and other departments participated in the review held at the AP Secretariat. The discussions covered investigations into the sand mining, liquor sales, burning of files at Madanapalle, etc.

Sources said the Chief Minister called for completing the investigations in an expeditious manner so that the culprits can be taken to task without much delay.

As for sand mining, the ACB recently arrested former mines director V.G. Venkat Reddy and produced him before a magistrate. He has been sent to judicial remand till Oct. 10. Based on a prima facie inquiry, the ACB found that the former director was involved in property-related misappropriation worth Rs.2,566 crore.

As for the series of lapses in the liquor deals of the government, the CID is set to book former managing director the state beverages corporation Vasudeva Reddy.

He would be facing charges of supplying poor quality liquor, withdrawal of popular brands of liquor and beer, and a failure to implement online sale of liquor at the government-run liquor retail outlets.

Earlier, the Chief Minister announced that the government would allow private parties to sell liquor, by amending the state excise policy. The government, it is claimed, would ensure supply of quality liquor from popular brands and transparency in sale proceeds.

Naidu enquired about the progress of inquiry in the burning of files at Madanapalle.

The Chief Minister held an internal meeting with top officials including Chief Secretary Neerab Prasad.

CPI secretary Ramakrishna along with other leaders called on Naidu at the state secretariat and submitted a representation. It called for clearing the encroachments along Budameru canal and Kolleru lake and providing justice to the Polavaram project-affected people.