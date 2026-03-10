Naidu Reviews Performance of Government Departments at RTGS Centre

Amaravati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday reviewed the performance of various government departments and the delivery of citizen services at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre in Amaravati.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed the functioning of several departments, including electricity distribution, school education and higher education. Officials from the power department informed the Chief Minister that electricity demand in the state has increased to 14,013 megawatts.

Naidu directed power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to focus on improving services for citizens and strengthening the electricity distribution system to meet the growing demand.

The review meeting was attended by Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, and senior officials from the IT, planning, mining, school education and higher education departments.

The Chief Minister also instructed the DISCOMs to submit an audit report on electricity supply and demand in the state to ensure efficient power management and uninterrupted services for consumers.