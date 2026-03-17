Naidu Reviews LPG Supply Situation

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) in Amaravati on the supply of LPG gas across Andhra Pradesh. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, senior officials from various departments, and representatives of petroleum companies, including GAIL and ONGC.

During the review, the Chief Minister said that around 14,000 metric tonnes of LPG are currently available in the state, with additional supplies expected soon. He assured that there is no shortage of LPG and that sufficient stock is available to meet the demand for the next 15 days.

Naidu directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to essential institutions such as hospitals, hostels and temples. He also stressed the need to prevent panic among the public and instructed authorities to curb diversion of gas cylinders through strict monitoring using e-KYC and OTP systems.

The Chief Minister further asked officials to explore alternative options that can be made immediately available to the public and to ensure adequate availability of induction stoves. He urged gas companies to increase short-term production and improve distribution efficiency.

He also emphasised expanding the City Gas Distribution network across the state and called for steps to supply natural gas from the KG Basin to households through a piped network. Additionally, he directed officials to explore ways to maximise the use of CNG and PNG in the state.