Naidu reviews IT, Electronics and Drone policies

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the IT, Electronics, and Drone policies during a meeting at the Secretariat. Officials presented the new policies being introduced by the government, discussing insights gained from consultations with experts from various states. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the Electronics policy and suggested its introduction in the next Cabinet meeting.

Additionally, Naidu reviewed the IT and Drone policies, recommending further improvements for effective implementation. The officials also discussed the upcoming Amaravati Drone Summit, scheduled for October 22 and 23, organized in partnership with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the AP Drone Corporation. The summit is expected to attract around 400 delegates, including representatives from central and state governments, professionals, students, and technology experts. Drone manufacturers and users will showcase their products and services.

A special drone show featuring 5,000 drones is planned as a highlight of the event. The summit will cover various themes, including Agriculture, Disaster Management, Urban Planning, Public Safety, Healthcare, Natural Resource Management, and Logistics. A special hackathon is also being organized as part of the event, with registrations currently underway.