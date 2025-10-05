Srisailam Shrine will Soon be Spiritual Centre

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare a master plan to transform the Srisailam Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple into a world-class divine spiritual centre on the lines of Tirumala.

Reviewing the temple development plans with officials of the endowments and forest departments on Sunday, the CM underscored the need to enhance amenities for the lakhs of devotees visiting the shrine every year.

Deputy chief minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan, endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and senior officials from both departments took part in the review meeting.

He said, “Srisailam stands out as a sacred site where both a Jyotirlinga and a Sakthi Peetham coexist. Special efforts would be made to elevate the temple’s stature as a premier pilgrim destination.”

In view of the heavy influx of pilgrims from various states, Naidu emphasised the need for better facilities to manage the large crowds.

The meeting resolved to request the Union forests ministry to allocate 2,000 hectares of forest land to the endowments department for temple development activities.

The CM promised to take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Srisailam on Oct 16.

“Officials must link Srisailam with the national highways passing through Dornala, Srisailam, Sunnipenta and Eegalapenta to improve connectivity. The developmental blueprint should blend spiritual, environmental and tourism-oriented growth, turning Srisailam into a model eco-spiritual destination,” Naidu said.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan observed that the number of devotees visiting Srisailam was rising sharply each year. He called for urgent steps to expand the temple infrastructure. PK suggested studying facilities at other forest-based pilgrimage centres, such as Sabarimala to design a robust development model for Srisailam.

Pointing out that most ancient temples in AP are located on forested hilltops, Naidu said Srisailam was emerging as the second largest temple complex in the state after Tirumala and must be equipped with extensive amenities.

He noted that the temple currently lacked adequate parking facilities and asked officials to apprise the Union forests ministry about the land constraints.

Naidu said the state government was committed to protecting forest areas surrounding the temples while ensuring eco-friendly development. Forest officials should prepare an action plan for enhancing greenery and increasing the tiger population within the Srisailam Tiger Reserve, alongside the temple development initiatives, the CM said.