Naidu "restoring systems to right path", many steps in first 100 days as promised

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's promised 100 steps in the first one month of the Telugu Desam government is “restoring the systems to the right path.” He is seeking to give confidence to the people by “transforming the systems in toto.”The CM started his fresh innings with major decisions like signing the files to fill up 16,347 teacher posts through the Mega DSC, repealing the Land Title Act, revising welfare pensions to `4,000 from `3,000, reviving the Anna Canteens that the previous government had closed down and ordering the skill census.The new government laid the base for distribution of `4408 crore as pension in the first month of its rule. It is initiating steps to re-launch the 183 Anna Canteens. Arrangements are on to hand over the passbooks to farmers with government seal and deleting the photo of ex-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy from them.Naidu visited Polavaram in the first week of his governance, and took up a second visit in capital Amaravati, explaining to the people the destruction caused in Amaravati.In one instance, the previous government had withdrawn pension for Seema Parvin of Machilipatnam, a differently-abled, citing the guidelines. Naidu, soon after assuming charge, issued directions to officials to distribute the pension to her.The chief minister extended a financial assistance of `5 lakh to the daughter of Arudra, a differently-abled, and a pension of `15,000 per month too was sanctioned for her.With the initiative from the CMO, the Ultratech Cement Factory has paid `50 lakh as compensation to those who died in an accident.During a two-day visit to New Delhi, the chief minister explained the state’s problems to the Prime Minister and Union ministers. Naidu discussed with the Centre the ongoing projects and sought early release of the funds that are due to the state from the Centre.White Papers are being released on Polavaram, Amaravati and the energy sector. Naidu also took first steps towards resolving the pending issues between the two Telugu states post the bifurcation.The CM has given a fillip to the building industry and the construction workers with his policy to supply sand free of cost.As for the setting up of the BPCL, its representatives already had a meeting with Naidu. Proposals to set up a petrol refinery with an investment of `60,000 crore were presented. Discussions were also held with the automobile company of VinFast and efforts are on to invite fresh investments to AP.The government’s special focus is on constructing the Bhogapuram airport, which will be an encouragement to North Andhra. The airport is proposed to be completed by 2026.