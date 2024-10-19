Naidu restarts Amaravati capital works

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
19 Oct 2024 7:05 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: X)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday restarted the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) project works here.

The works at Rayapudi village in the capital region were restarted after a hiatus of five years, following the erstwhile YSRCP government abandoning Naidu's 'dream project'.
Naidu took up the CRDA project office works in a seven-storey building at a cost of Rs 160 crore during his earlier tenure between 2014-2019.


