Naidu Reneging on Poll Promises, Says Ex-YSRC MLA

Vijayawada: Former YSRC MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu slammed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on reneging his poll promises particularly the ‘Super Six’.

Speaking to media persons at the YSRC head office here on Monday, the former legislator alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s statements in the Assembly were in accordance with his actions and maintained that YSRC would keep on questioning the TD-led NDA government for failing to implement the poll promise of Super Six schemes.



The former MLA said that their party had already warned earlier about the great difficulty involved in implementing such promises and flayed Naidu for making tall claims on vast experience and the ability to generate wealth but failing to deliver on his commitments.



On the promise of implementing Thalliki Vandanam scheme, the ex-MLA asked for its status. He alleged that Naidu failed to mobilise funds to fund the projects like Amaravati and Polavaram and also for the construction of ports and turned skeptical of Naidu’s claims on achievements at the NITI Aayog meeting and said that loans from the Centre getting disgusted as grants were misleading and deceptive.

Being critical of CM Naidu’s promises of free sand and student kits claiming that they were mere farces, the former MLA alleged that Naidu was focussing more on implementing the ‘Red Book’ which would promise violence by attacking the opponents, demolishing the YSRC workers’ houses.