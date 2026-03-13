Naidu Releases Rs 2,670 Crore to 46.85 Lakh Farmers Under PM-Kisan Scheme

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday released the third instalment of financial assistance under the PM-Kisan–Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, crediting Rs 6,000 each to 46.85 lakh farmers across Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister launched the programme at Surampalli village in Gannavaram constituency of Krishna district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi simultaneously released PM-Kisan funds to farmers across the country from Assam.

Naidu said Rs 2,670 crore was credited in the third instalment, including Rs 1,874 crore as the state government’s contribution. With this, the NDA government has extended Rs 8,985 crore to farmers this year.

He said Rs 3,174 crore was released on August 2, 2025, followed by Rs 3,135 crore on November 19, taking the cumulative support to nearly Rs 9,000 crore this year.

The Chief Minister said the government had procured 47 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and ensured that payments were credited to farmers’ accounts within 24 hours. He added that Rs 310 crore had been paid as compensation for crop losses due to natural calamities and that a Rs 500 crore price stabilisation fund had been created to ensure remunerative prices for farmers.

Naidu said assistance had also been extended to farmers cultivating crops such as mango, tobacco, onion, tomato and cocoa. He noted that cultivators who suffered losses amounting to Rs 1,338 crore had also received support.

Highlighting the need to modernise agriculture, the Chief Minister said farmers were increasingly adopting agri-tech solutions such as drones for seed sowing and drip irrigation for vegetable cultivation. He said the government was promoting agriculture-based industries and planned to establish food processing units at Mallavalli to boost value addition and exports. An Indian School of Agriculture, on the lines of the Indian School of Business, would also be set up to guide farmers on improving productivity and incomes.

Naidu reiterated the government’s commitment to completing the Polavaram irrigation project and dedicating it to the nation during the Godavari Pushkaram. He added that the Cabinet had decided to desilt canals across the state to improve irrigation and groundwater recharge.

Referring to global developments, the Chief Minister said conflicts abroad had disrupted exports of Seema bananas to Gulf countries and egg exports, which could affect farmers’ incomes. A committee of ministers has been formed to monitor the situation and address the challenges.

During his address, Naidu also criticised the previous government over the Tirumala laddu controversy, alleging attempts to suppress discussion on the issue through legal measures.