Naidu Rebuked by SC on Journalist Arrest, Says Jagan

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has delivered a sharp blow to Chandrababu Naidu's government by ordering the immediate release of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao, posted former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on X. He said that Naidu orchestrated the arrest to deflect public scrutiny from mounting allegations of corruption in the Amaravati project, significant governance failures, and a worsening law and order situation.

Jagan alleged that Naidu's "yellow gang" falsely attributed remarks to Kommineni, then launched a coordinated disinformation campaign. This reportedly incited widespread vandalism and attacks, including on Sakshi media offices under the pretext of "women's protests," thereby suppressing media freedom and democratic principles.

Naidu's continued efforts to link the alleged remarks to the YSR Congress Party and Sakshi Media, even post-incident, underscore a clear political conspiracy, he added. “The Supreme Court's ruling today dismantled this narrative, questioning Kommineni's culpability as an anchor simply presenting an analyst's views,” the former CM stated. This incident has once again cast a national spotlight on the issue of arbitrary arrests in Andhra Pradesh, reinforcing the principle that truth ultimately prevails over distortions and lies, Jagan claimed.