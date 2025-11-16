Naidu Reaffirms Commitment To Panchamrit Vision With New Energy Initiatives

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday reaffirmed the state's commitment to Prime Minister Modi’s ambitious Panchamrit vision, terming it a historic mission for environmental protection and sustainable development.

Emphasising broad public participation, the Chief Minister promised Andhra Pradesh’s support for meeting India's national renewable energy targets. “AP aims to contribute nearly 160gw to these goals announced at the Glasgow Climate Summit. We would achieve a 500gw non-fossil capacity by 2030 and achieve Net Zero emission by 2070,” he said.

Naidu said, “In a landmark step for public infrastructure, the state government partnering with EESL would implement one of India’s largest LED streetlight projects, which includes upgrading 10 lakh LED streetlights in urban areas and installing 7 lakh new lights in rural regions, adding to the existing 23 lakh installed rural lights.”

The initiative, he said, would raise rural LED coverage to 30 lakh and bring the state’s total LED streetlights to 40 lakh in the next two years, positioning AP as one of the best-illuminated states. This transition is expected to reduce energy consumption, peak power demand and maintenance costs while enhancing public safety and driving night-time economic activities.

Chandrasekhara Reddy, national adviser to Energy Efficiency Services Ltd said EESL signed MoUs worth over ₹5,000 crore with Andhra Pradesh’s municipal administration urban development department, industries/MSME sector, and tourism department to advance wide-ranging energy efficiency initiatives.

EESL's CEO Akhilesh Dixit highlighted the transformative potential of these collaborations alongside other senior officials and ministers. He said AP has achieved remarkable milestones under the street light national programme (SLNP), with 30 lakh LED streetlights installed, contributing to energy savings of 1,980 million kWh and annual financial benefits of about ₹1,188 crore.

Dixit said, to further sustainable development, EESL proposed deploying geothermal energy technology in Araku Valley to boost eco-friendly tourism. The system promised 50–70 per cent energy savings and a payback period of 4-5 years, enhancing Araku’s reputation as a sustainable destination.