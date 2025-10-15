Naidu Rallies Party Cadre to Ensure Success of PM Modi’s Andhra Visit

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday held a teleconference with party cadre ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srisailam and Kurnool.

Naidu called on the cadre to make the Prime Minister’s tour a grand success, stressing that the state was reaping benefits from the Centre through the alliance government, which he described as a “double-engine government.”

Highlighting recent developments, the Chief Minister said an MoU was signed with Google for establishing an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, with an investment of $15 billion — the largest foreign direct investment in the state. He credited Minister Nara Lokesh, Central Ministers, and the Prime Minister for their roles in facilitating the deal.

“The state suffered losses under previous regimes. We have successfully made programmes like Yogandhra and Amaravati Restart. Now, we must ensure the success of the upcoming ‘Super GST Super Savings’ programme, which will be attended by Prime Minister Modi,” Naidu said.