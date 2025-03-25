AP to release DSC notification in April

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the government will release the DSC notification in the first week of April. A structured approach will be followed to ensure a smooth recruitment process to fill 16,347 teacher posts, he said.

Naidu was addressing the third two-day district collectors’ conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday. He reaffirmed his commitment to rebuilding and developing the state, adding that his government worked tirelessly over the past nine months to “restore the state from its previous turmoil.”The Chief Minister advised officials to work with sincerity and overcome the “setbacks” caused by the previous administration’s “mis-governance.” He said, “The government will release the DSC notification in the first week of April. The first signature on assuming office was on the file for these recruitments. Appointments will be completed before the new academic year begins.”He said the TD government held a record for recruiting 80 per cent of teachers during its tenure.Naidu stressed that welfare benefits must be efficiently delivered to the people. He asserted, “Every government initiative should reach the grassroots level. Welfare schemes should be distributed with a sense of dignity rather than as mere handouts. Officers must act responsibly, keeping people’s interests at the forefront.”“The government is closely monitoring every initiative and taking feedback from citizens regarding 22 essential services. The goal is to instill trust in the government’s commitment to serving the people.”Regarding the Polavaram project’s completion by 2027, Naidu said, “The project has been brought back on track with central government cooperation and is set for completion in two years’ time. Work on the capital city has also resumed. Financial assistance has been sought from institutions such as the World Bank and ADB.”Amaravati, he said, is being developed as a self-financed project and a global model for urban development. The same model will be adopted for the Nakkapalli steel plant,” he announced.Naidu said, “Road repairs are being addressed with an allocation of `861 crore for filling potholes across a 20,000km distance. The works are almost complete.”“We aim to install 20 lakh solar rooftop systems under the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, providing subsidies from both central and state governments.”The government, he said, has also revitalised the education sector, launching 40,000 projects worth `4,000 crore under the ‘Pallevelugu’ programme. Additionally, `15,000 will be provided to students under the ‘Thalli Ki Vandanam’ scheme in May. This scheme will be implemented before the schools reopen.”The CM noted that this was the second collectors’ meeting in nine months. Regular quarterly meetings would be held to plan and execute governance strategies.For strengthening public services, Naidu said the government has established 204 Anna Canteens to address the issue of hunger among the poor. He advised collectors to inspect these canteens.Under the Deepam-2 scheme, he said three LPG cylinders are provided per year. “We repealed the garbage tax and the land titling act as promised.”The government’s other initiatives include scrapping of GO 217 that affected fishermen, allocating 10 per cent liquor shop licences to toddy tappers, waiving GST on handloom products and providing free electricity (200 units for looms and 500 units for power looms). Additionally, financial assistance for house construction has been increased —`50,000 for BCs and SCs and `75,000 for STs,” Naidu added.