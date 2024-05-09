Naidu promises to junk Land Titling Act within 24 hours of win

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former chief minister and TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu said he would scrap the Land Titling Actwithin 24 hours of assuming power in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing election meetings in Kurupam and Cheepurupalli in north Andhra region, he claimed that the current act is framed in such a way that individuals will need to obtain permission from Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to sell their properties.

“I will ensure that such a thing never happens,” he declared.

The former CM accused YSRC leaders of no affection towards people of north Andhra. “But they love the properties, which they have grabbed in North Andhra,” he remarked.

Naidu said outsiders like MP Vijayasai Reddy and former TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy are dominating the area. He alleged that minister Botsa Satyanarayana’s family is also in the game of grabbing lands.

The TD chief predicted that the NDA coalition is coming to power. “You should remember that only your vote for the alliance will secure your children's future,” he underlined

He warned that if Jagan regained power, construction of Amaravati and Polavaram will be shelved.

Slamming the CM, Naidu said, “Jagan came to power saying he will impose total prohibition. But he has increased the prices of alcohol and is serving liquor to poor, leading to the tragic deaths of 31,000 individuals.”

The former chief minister spoke about Rushikonda, saying ₹500 crore have been spent on the existing resort to make it look like a palace, which has been barred to the public.

Predicting that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of India for the third time, Naidu said Modi's guarantees at the centre and Super Six guarantees in AP will benefit the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He promised to make SHG women millionaires by providing interest-free loans of up to ₹10 lakh.