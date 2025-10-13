Naidu Promises Comprehensive Development of Amaravati, Vows Not to Forget Farmers’ Sacrifices

Amaravati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Amaravati and said he would never forget the sacrifices made by farmers who gave their lands for the capital. Speaking after inaugurating the CRDA office in Amaravati, he said he had personally witnessed the farmers’ hardships and joined their movements in the past.

“It’s a day of great happiness. The CRDA building has been inaugurated, and Amaravati farmers made history by voluntarily giving land under the land pooling scheme,” Naidu said. He added that both government and private buildings would soon come up in the capital region.

Recalling the challenges after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said the state was left without a capital, and the then central government had not even specified its location. “We decided to build a world-class capital between Vijayawada and Guntur. Farmers voluntarily came forward to contribute their land, marking the largest land pooling initiative in world history,” he said.

Naidu compared the vision behind Amaravati to that of Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City and Shamshabad Airport projects, which had faced initial criticism but later transformed the region.

The Chief Minister also assigned the responsibility of addressing Amaravati farmers’ issues to three leaders: Union Minister Pemmassani Chandrasekhar, Minister Narayana, and MLA Shravan Kumar.