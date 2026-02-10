Naidu Presses Railways for Faster Project Execution, New Corridors for AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and pleaded for time-bound completion of the pending railway projects.

He also sought sanction of new lines and introduction of additional train services to strengthen connectivity across Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting focused on ways to use rail connections, freight corridors and modern passenger services to support the state’s economic growth and balanced regional development.

The Chief Minister welcomed the high-speed rail corridors announced in the recent Union Budget — the Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai and Chennai–Bengaluru — and thanked the Centre for the new routes that touch Andhra Pradesh. He requested that the Bengaluru–Chennai high-speed corridor be extended to Tirupati to improve access to the major pilgrimage centre and boost regional mobility.

Naidu also urged the railway minister to issue a gazette notification to operationalise the South Coastal Railway Zone from April 1, a long-pending dream of AP.

Highlighting the need to bolster agricultural exports, the CM sought allocation of empty reefer containers at a 50 per cent concessional rate to facilitate banana exports from Tadipatri to Mumbai’s JNPT Port. He said such support would significantly aid farmers and exporters in Rayalaseema.

To ease passenger handling and decongest existing yards, Naidu proposed greenfield mega coaching terminals in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Amaravati.

On freight infrastructure, he sought the centre’s cooperation in setting up a dedicated freight corridor between Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh) and Vijayawada to improve the North–South cargo movement.

Naidu also proposed an East Coast freight corridor between Kharagpur and Chennai via Vijayawada, linking major ports in Andhra Pradesh and strengthening logistics efficiency.

The Chief Minister sought approval for several new railway lines to enhance connectivity in Rayalaseema and tribal regions. He sought sanction for a high-speed rail link between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, a semi-high-speed corridor between Vijayawada and Kurnool, and a high-speed link between Tirupati and Chittoor.

To improve access to pilgrimage centres, Naidu sought approval for a new railway line connecting Hyderabad, Srisailam and Markapur. He also pleaded for the operation of a Vande Bharat service between Vijayawada and Bengaluru via Tirupati, stoppage of select express trains at Kuppam, and establishment of a railway coach maintenance terminal in the region.