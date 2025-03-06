Naidu Praises Sitharaman and Highlights the Central Government’s Support

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu lauded Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her dedication and contributions to India’s economic growth. Speaking at the book release function in Vizag, Naidu emphasised that women often demonstrate greater diligence than men and cited Sitharaman’s journey as a prime example.

Naidu highlighted Sitharaman’s humble beginning, noting her raise from an ordinary family to becoming a key figure in the BJP. He recalled Sitharaman’s election to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh in 2014 and her significant ministerial responsibilities. Since then, Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget eight consecutive years, a testament to her commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the nation.

The Chief Minister pointed out that when Sitharaman assumed office in 2014, India’s economy was ranked 10 globally. Under her stewardship, India has climbed to the fifth position, with aspirations to secure the third spot.

Reflecting on Andhra Pradesh’s challenges, the Chief Minister acknowledged the critical support provided by the Central government in aiding the state’s recovery. However, he stressed the need for continued efforts to achieve complete rehabilitation. He expressed confidence in continued support from the Prime Minister and the Union finance minister for the state’s development.

Prapancha Charitra, authored by Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, was launched in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.