Naidu Praises Nitish Kumar and His New Cabinet

Vijaywada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and education minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday participated in the oath-taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar, who continues as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th term.

The ceremony was held at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. At the event, Naidu met Central ministers Amit Shah and Arjun Ram Meghwal, UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and several BJP and JDU leaders.

Naidu conveyed his greetings to newly elected Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet. In a tweet, the AP Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes to the NDA leadership of Bihar for their successful and people-centric governance.

Union minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu also attended the swearing in ceremony.

The Telugu Desam leaders said that this grand occasion marked another milestone in Nitish Kumar's political journey and showcased the vibrant political landscape shaped by enduring alliances, with Andhra Pradesh’s leadership playing an active role in the ceremony and related meetings.