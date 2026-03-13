Naidu Praises Natural Farming Success of Guntur Farmer Rosayya

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday lauded 80-year-old farmer Rosayya from Atthota in Kollipara mandal of Guntur district for achieving remarkable results through natural farming.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said Rosayya, treating land like a mother, has been creating “wonders through natural farming” by cultivating 52 varieties of crops on just 75 cents of land and earning over ₹20,000 per month.

Naidu said Rosayya’s success story is inspiring, especially at the age of 80, and noted that the farmer was motivated by the State government’s initiatives launched in 2016 to promote natural farming in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister described Rosayya’s achievements as exemplary and extended heartfelt congratulations to him for demonstrating how sustainable agriculture can be both productive and profitable.



