Naidu plans White Papers on AP’s finances, law and order and excise

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would release three White Papers on the state’s Finances, Law and Order and Excise in the AP Assembly session starting on July 22.

The CM already released four White Papers - on Sand, Polavaram, Power and Amaravati - holding the previous government responsible for the “damage and devastation” done to the state. He was scheduled to release a White Paper on the last five years’ law and order situation at 3 pm on Thursday but put it off.

Naidu announced that discussions would be held on all the white papers in the Assembly and this would help expose the “wrongdoings” of the previous government.

The YSRC on Thursday increased its attacks on the Telugu Desam, alleging that Sk Jilani, who killed YSRC activist Sk Rashid on a busy road at Vinukonda, was a TD member.

YSRC youth wing leader, Rashid (27), was hacked to death by Jilani at about 8:30 pm on Wednesday at the crowded Mundlamuru bus stand centre in Vinukonda, Palnadu district.

In a widely-circulated video that captured the murder, Jilani is seen wielding a machete and cutting off Rasheed’s hands before attacking him on the neck. Rashid was rushed to a local hospital but he did not survive.

Naidu had released the White Paper on sand and natural resources exploitation on July 15, on the Power sector on July 9, on Amaravati on July 3 and on Polavaram on June 28.