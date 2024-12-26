Naidu Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh as an Intellectual Statesman

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday described former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as an intellectual statesman who embodied humility, wisdom, and integrity.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of former Prime Minister and renowned economist, Manmohan Singh Ji. An intellectual statesman, Dr Singh embodied humility, wisdom, and integrity,” Naidu said in a post on 'X'.From his economic reforms in 1991 as Finance Minister to his leadership as Prime Minister, he served the nation tirelessly and uplifted millions, Naidu added.Naidu stated that the passing of Dr Singh was a great loss to the nation and offered condolences to his family, loved ones, and admirers.Minister Nara Lokesh took to Twitter, saying, "Saddened to learn about the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, a far-sighted leader who led India's economic transformation. As a renowned economist-turned-Finance Minister, he brought about an exemplary shift in India's economic policies, boosting the economy and fostering growth. As we grieve his loss, we also celebrate his lasting legacy that continues to power India forward."Former chief minister and YSRC chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed his condolences on Twitter: "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His visionary policies and economic reforms laid the foundation for India’s rise as a global power. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. May his soul rest in peace."