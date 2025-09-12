 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Naidu, Pawan to Attend VP’s Oath Ceremony

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
12 Sept 2025 1:15 AM IST

CM Naidu left for Delhi from Amaravati on Thursday

Naidu, Pawan to Attend VP’s Oath Ceremony
x
Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan(L) and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan are attending the oath-taking ceremony of C. P. Radhakrishnan as the new Vice President of India in Delhi on Friday. CM Naidu left for Delhi from Amaravati on Thursday. He will interact with Telugu Desam MPs and leaders and is also likely to meet several Union ministers seeking funds for AP, in addition to attending the ceremony. DCM Pawan will depart for the National Capital late Thursday night.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan oath-taking ceremony in Delhi C. P. Radhakrishnan Vice President Telugu Desam Party leaders 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X