Naidu, Pawan to Attend VP’s Oath Ceremony

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan are attending the oath-taking ceremony of C. P. Radhakrishnan as the new Vice President of India in Delhi on Friday. CM Naidu left for Delhi from Amaravati on Thursday. He will interact with Telugu Desam MPs and leaders and is also likely to meet several Union ministers seeking funds for AP, in addition to attending the ceremony. DCM Pawan will depart for the National Capital late Thursday night.



