Naidu, Pawan to Attend Meeting with Water User Associations Presidents in Amaravati Today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan will attend a meeting with the Water Users’ Association presidents scheduled to be held in Amaravati under the aegis of department of water resources on Thursday.

Minister for water resources Nimmala Ramanaidu said here on Wednesday that they were going to organise a meeting with the presidents of WUAs as the CM would give them a direction on conservation and management of water and to enhance groundwater tables.

The minister alleged that the irrigation system derailed during the previous YSRC regime and their government inherited pending bills worth Rs.18,000 crore. He said their government put the department back on track and focussing more to complete execution of several key projects including Polavaram, Handrineeva, Veligonda, Galeru Nagari, Polavaram Left Main Canal and several projects on north Andhra region. He attributed credit to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his efficient water management for the reason that several reservoirs in Rayalaseema region were having adequate quantities of water even as cultivation of crops during Kharif season was over. He reiterated Naidu’s call for improving groundwater tables to make Andhra Pradesh free from drought.