Naidu, Pawan Lay Foundation Stone for Mega Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada

Kakinada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday laid the foundation stone for one of the country’s largest green hydrogen–based green ammonia projects in Kakinada.

The project is being set up by AM Green, a company of the Greenko Group, with an investment of around ₹18,000 crore (about $2 billion). The green ammonia produced at the facility will be exported to countries such as Germany, Japan and Singapore, with Germany-based Uniper as a key offtaker.

According to the project proposal, the construction phase will generate employment for nearly 8,000 people. Once the project becomes operational, it is expected to create large-scale job opportunities in logistics, storage and port-related services.

The project is being developed with support from Malaysia’s Petronas, Singapore-based GIC, and UAE-based ADIA. The green ammonia complex in Kakinada will have an annual production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes (MMTPA) of green ammonia and an electrolyser capacity of 1,950 MW, making it the largest green ammonia complex in India, the government said.

The company aims to achieve a production capacity of 0.5 MMTPA by 2028 and scale it up further by 2030. The plant is being developed over an area of 495 acres, marking a major step in Andhra Pradesh’s push towards clean energy and green industrial growth.