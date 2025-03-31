Naidu, Pawan launch P4 initiative

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, officially launched the prestigious P4 Bangaru Kutumbam-Margadarsi initiative at Velagapudi in Amaravati on Sunday, which is aimed at bringing a transformative change in society.

The launch event witnessed a large turnout of citizens eager to support this transformative agenda.

As part of the P4 launch, the Narasimha family from Mangalagiri has been recognised as the first Bangaru Kutumbam (Gold Family), while the family of Emmanuel, a construction worker, has been honoured as the second Gold Family.

Several ministers, including Payyavula Keshav and Nadendla Manohar attended the event, underscoring the government's commitment to uplift the communities.

Speaking at the event, the CM stated that any initiative launched on the Ugadi day tends to be successful.

Chandrababu said, “The P4 initiative, which stands for Public, Private, People, Partnership, seeks to eradicate poverty by fostering collaboration between various sectors. In its initial phase, the programme aims to benefit around two million people. They will be provided essential services and opportunities to enhance their lives.”

Reflecting on his political journey, the Chief Minister recounted his tenure as an MLA since 1978, saying, “My life is dedicated to the people who have supported me over these decades. I have held various positions, including nine terms as an MLA and four as Chief Minister, driven by a desire to provide honest and corruption-free governance.”

Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of good governance and maintaining focus on welfare policies that elevate the citizen’s living conditions. “Until I bring the poor into a singular path of prosperity, I will not rest,” Naidu pledged.

With the introduction of economic reforms and public-private partnerships, Mission P4 aims to elevate the economic status of underprivileged communities. The CM pointed to the on-going projects of providing free gas cylinders—now up to three per household—and educational reservations for girls, stating, “Today, women are flourishing in various fields.”

With continuous efforts and a clear plan for the future, Chandrababu Naidu concluded, “I have not failed with any plan I have chosen. We will present the results of our progress by August 15, which will align with our vision and promise of improvement by the next Ugadi.”