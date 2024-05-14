Naidu, Pawan Kalyan attends Modi’s nomination in Varanasi

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister and TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan came to Varanasi to attend the filing of nomination by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on Tuesday.



Following an invitation to the leaders of NDA alliance parties to attend the nomination at the Collectorate office in Varanasi, both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan came to Varanasi on Monday night. Interacting with media persons in Varanasi, Pawan Kalyan, who is the chief of Jana Sena party, said, “It’s an honour for us to accompany Modiji while filing nomination papers.”

He exuded confidence that Modi would become Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

Naidu also said the NDA would secure 400 plus seats in Lok Sabha elections and added that the Prime Minister was striving hard to make ‘Vikasit Bharat’ by 2047. Under the leadership of Modi, India would play a crucial role in the world, he said.

Referring to elections that were concluded in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, he said the NDA alliance would sweep the elections and it would at least get 130 to 140 Assembly seats and 23 MP seats.

The voting pattern indicates that the NDA alliance would win the elections in Andhra Pradesh, he added.