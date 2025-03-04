Naidu, Pawan discuss politics, strategies

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held crucial discussions on Monday regarding the Andhra Pradesh Budget 2025, current political developments and the upcoming MLC elections under the MLA quota. Naidu had earlier announced an MLC seat for Pawan Kalyan’s brother, Naga Babu.

Pawan Kalyan moved from the Assembly Hall to the Chief Minister’s Chamber for the talks, underlining the significance of the issues at hand. Sources indicate that the meeting primarily focused on budget allocations, with Pawan Kalyan stressing the need to balance developmental projects with welfare schemes. The discussion reportedly included the Thalliki Vandanam and Annadata Sukhibhava schemes, both set to launch in May.

With the schedule for MLC elections under the MLA quota already announced, the two leaders are believed to have deliberated on candidate selection. Following Naidu’s decision to allot an MLC seat to Naga Babu, speculation is rife that he may also be considered for a ministerial post upon his election. Given that the opposition YSRC has no chance of securing an MLC seat under the MLA quota, coalition candidates are expected to be elected unopposed if the YSRC doesn’t contest.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour, also touched upon strategies to counter the YSRC in the Legislative Council. Interestingly, while the YSR Congress has largely stayed away from Assembly proceedings, it has been actively participating in the Council, a matter reportedly discussed by Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.