Naidu, Pawan Attend VP’s Oath-taking Ceremony

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan attended the swearing-in ceremoney of C.P. Radhakrishnan as Vice-President in New Delhi on Friday.

Naidu stated, “Attended the oath-taking ceremony of C.P. Radhakrishnan in New Delhi today. I congratulate him on being sworn in as the 15th Vice-President and wish him the very best for a fruitful tenure.”

Pawan Kalyan, accompanied by Jana Sena MPs Vallabhaneni Balashowry and Uday Srinivas Tangella, was present. He said, “Today, I had the honour of attending the swearing-in ceremony of the 15th Vice-President, Thiru C.P. Radhakrishnan, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Ganatantra Mandap. With his vast experience, Radhakrishnan will bring great dignity to the office of the Vice President and ensure meaningful debates in the Rajya Sabha.”

Education minister Nara Lokesh congratulated Radhakrishnan and said, “I am certain that his tenure will be marked by upholding the highest standards of constitutional values, wisdom and erudition. Wishing him every success in the journey ahead.”



