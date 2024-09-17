Naidu, Pawan, and Jagan extend Milad greetings

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended their greetings to the Muslim community in observance of Id-e-Milad-un-Nabi on Monday.

Chief Minister Naidu acknowledged the significance of the celebration, highlighting that it marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad, who dedicated his life to fostering a peaceful society. He praised the occasion as a time to reflect on the values of love, kindness, and fraternity, and encouraged everyone to work together to build a peaceful community in line with the Prophet's vision.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also extended his wishes to the Muslim community, emphasising the importance of understanding and embracing the teachings of Prophet Muhammad during the Milad festival.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy noted that the Prophet Muhammad's teachings of love and kindness should be embraced by all. He conveyed his heartfelt greetings to all celebrating the festival.