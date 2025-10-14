Naidu Pats Modi for 25 Years’ Service as Head of Government

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday and congratulated him for his continuation in top posts for 25 years at a stretch.

Later, in a post on X, Naidu said, “It was an honour to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulated him on the remarkable milestone of 25 years of public service as head of government and expressed our appreciation of his leadership behind the transformative and people-centric Next Gen GST reforms.”



“The upcoming ‘Super GST-Super Savings’ event in Kurnool will celebrate the people’s enthusiasm and appreciation for this forward-looking initiative. I had the privilege of inviting him to grace this event. I also extended an invitation to the PM to preside over the CII Partnership Summit 2025, in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and November 15.”



Naidu also met the party MPs and discussed with them issues like the spurious liquor case. He slammed former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for “involving” himself in criminal activities along with his supporters and then putting the blame on the Telugu Desam.



The CM referred to the murder of former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and noted that this had been wrongly attributed to the Telugu Desam. He cautioned the TD leaders and cadre to be on high alert as the YSRC might indulge in criminal activities to create unrest.



Naidu asked the party MPs to counter the tactics of the YSRC to shift the blame on the TD vis-a-vis the spurious liquor case.

