Naidu, Others Hail FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess Winner Koneru Humpy

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated Koneru Humpy on her remarkable achievement in winning the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship 2024.

Naidu hailed Humpy's dedication and skill, noting that her triumph served as an inspiration to aspiring chess players.

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy on Sunday pulled off a sensational turnaround in New York and was crowned FIDE Women's World Rapid Champion, her second title in this tournament.

Humpy, who began the tournament with a loss, bounced back on Day 2 and eventually rose to the top on Day 3.

Governor Nazeer said, “The country is proud of Humpy's remarkable achievement and I wish her to win many more laurels in the future.”

Naidu said her victory was incredible. "Her incredible triumph caps off a phenomenal year for Indian chess," he said and added that this was a proud moment for India.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said, “Heartiest congratulations! Your brilliance and perseverance inspire not just Andhra Pradesh but the entire nation. A true queen of chess.”

Education minister Nara Lokesh tweeted, “Delighted! This exceptional feat is an admirable example of your grit, determination and skill. You're a true Indian chess legend!”

YSR Congress president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said,”This extraordinary victory has brought immense pride to Gudivada, Andhra Pradesh, and the entire nation. I congratulate Humpy Koneru on this extraordinary feat. Her determination and excellence are a source of pride for us all."

Sports minister Ramprasad Reddy noted, “In the 11-round competition held in New York's Wall Street, Humpy triumphed over Indonesia's Irine Kharisma Sukandar to claim the top spot.”