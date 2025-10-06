Naidu Orders Strict Action Against Mulakalacheruvu Fake Liquor Racket

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has vowed zero tolerance for spurious liquor endangering public health, directing stringent action against those involved in the Mulakalacheruvu fake liquor racket in Annamayya district. Reviewing the case with Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra and senior officials on Sunday, Naidu ordered an impartial probe and stern punishment for all culprits.

Officials said routine checks in Mulakalacheruvu led to the arrest of 10 of 14 identified suspects and the uncovering of a large-scale illegal liquor unit at Kadirinattunikota village. Fake liquor bottles and labels of various brands were seized. The main accused, Addepalli Janardhan Rao, who holds a Vijayawada bar license, allegedly organised production and distribution through outlets Andhra Wines (Peddatippasamudram) and Rockstar Wines (Mulakalacheruvu).

Janardhan Rao reportedly recruited workers from Tamil Nadu and Odisha, while a licensed shop vehicle was used for transportation. Both outlets were searched and sealed. Rao is currently abroad, and investigations continue into his finances and network, including the alleged involvement of local leader Jayachandra Reddy.

Naidu emphasised that all leads must be pursued and assured that “no one involved, regardless of their status, will be spared.”

MD ILYAS | DC

VIJAYAWADA, OCT. 5.

