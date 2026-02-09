Naidu Orders Probe Into Hostel Food Poisoning Case

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday intervened in the incident in which over 90 students fell ill after consuming breakfast at the Asrama Boys Hostel in Devarapalli village of Rampachodavaram mandal in Polavaram district, directing strict action against those responsible and seeking a detailed report by Monday.

Following the incident, Polavaram joint collector and Rampachodavaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency project officer Bachu Smaran Raj suspended the hostel's deputy warden K. Ganapathi and cook Lakshmi on charges of dereliction of duty, which allegedly led to the students falling sick. Show-cause notices were also served to assistant tribal welfare officer J. Sambhudu and headmaster D. Nageswara Rao.

Naidu reviewed the incident with officials from the Chief Minister's Office and concerned departments and instructed them to ensure accountability. He asked officials to keep a close watch on the health condition of the affected students and provide regular updates.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 92 students of the Asrama Boys Hostel developed symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and fever by Saturday afternoon after consuming breakfast. The students were immediately shifted to area hospitals at Maredumilli and Rampachodavaram for treatment.

The hostel has a total strength of 277 students from Classes VI to X. On Saturday morning, students were served idli and Bombay chutney for breakfast. During the school assembly, several students began vomiting and complained of giddiness and loose motions, following which they were rushed to the primary health centre at Maredumilli and the area hospital at Rampachodavaram.

With more students falling ill later, the hostel staff served curd rice instead of the regular lunch. Around 3 pm, the Polavaram district medical and health officer Dr Saritha, was informed and she rushed to the hostel. Medical camps were organised at the hostel, the Maredumilli PHC and the Rampachodavaram area hospital to provide treatment to the affected students.

Given the seriousness of the incident, specialists from paediatrics, microbiology, social and preventive medicine, along with a food inspector, were deployed. Samples of food, water and stool were collected and sent for laboratory analysis.

Saritha said that 55 students had been discharged after treatment and the health condition of the remaining 51 students was stable. All affected students are under medical supervision, she added.

The joint collector said a joint inspection team has been constituted to conduct a detailed inquiry, and a comprehensive report will be submitted to the government.









