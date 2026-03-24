Naidu Orders Probe into Amaravati Fire Incidents

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to conduct a thorough investigation into a series of fire incidents in the capital region of Amaravati.

Expressing concern over the recurring nature of the incidents since the formation of the coalition government, the Chief Minister said it must be ascertained whether these were accidental or part of a larger conspiracy. He noted that the pattern of the incidents raises suspicion and instructed officials to probe the matter from all possible angles.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting at the Secretariat with senior officials, including DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Guntur SP Vakul Jindal, and Intelligence Chief Mahesh Kumar Laddha. The meeting focused on a recent fire incident at a construction site in Rayapudi, where pipes belonging to a construction firm were gutted.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the timeline of the incident, including when the fire broke out and when the fire services were alerted. He also sought details on how the flames spread so rapidly and directed that forensic evidence be used to determine the exact cause.

Highlighting that large-scale construction activity is underway in the capital region, involving materials worth crores of rupees, the Chief Minister stressed the need for stringent security measures to prevent disruptions.

He directed authorities to increase patrolling in construction zones and mandated the installation of CCTV cameras at all material storage yards. Construction firms were also asked to deploy private security personnel and use drone surveillance to monitor sensitive areas.

The Chief Minister further instructed officials to keep a close watch on suspicious movements and question unidentified persons if necessary. He warned that any attempt to create unrest or disruption through such incidents should be dealt with firmly and without leniency.