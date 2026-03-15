Naidu Orders Induction Stoves for all Anganwadi Centres

Vijayawada: With no clear signs of the war in West Asia abating, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has cleared usage of electricity-powered energy-efficient induction stoves for all Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in the state on a saturation basis.

The CM’s decision will address the current LPG gas supply crisis stemming from the conflict between the US-Israel combine and Iran.

The Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department will oversee deployment of the induction stoves under the union government’s National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP). with support from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

NCEP is part of a broader push towards sustainable, energy-efficient cooking solutions.

According to officials, Phase I of the programme had been completed with EESL supplying 11,400 energy-efficient induction stoves and cooking utensils to AWCs across the state.

With the LPG crisis emerging, the AP Chief Minister has now ordered procurement of induction stoves and utensils for the remaining 44,346 anganwadi centres.

Officials pointed out that the shift to 1200-watt induction cooktops is expected to reduce the government’s recurring LPG expenditure significantly. The state will save nearly ₹24 crore annually once the National Efficient Cooking Programme is fully implemented.

Apart from financial savings, the initiative offers safety and environmental benefits. Experts estimate that the transition to electric cooking will help avoid nearly 28,327 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year. Induction stoves have no open flames, thereby reducing fire hazards and improving kitchen safety. Induction cooking technology is considered about 30 per cent more energy-efficient than conventional LPG stoves.

The new cooking system will lead to cooler, cleaner and safer working conditions for all anganwadi workers, particularly during the summer months.

CM’s secretary P.S. Pradyumna described the programme as a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to adopt modern technologies in public service delivery. The initiative aligns with the centre’s “Go Electric” campaign being promoted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

Women and Child Development and Child Welfare secretary A. Surya Kumari said anganwadi administrators and workers have expressed satisfaction with the success of the pilot phase of induction stoves that minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani launched on the World Environment Day.

EESL chief executive Akhilesh Kumar Dixit thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for supporting the National Efficient Cooking Programme by deciding to extend induction cooking facilities to all anganwadi centres. He said the move is a decisive step towards environmental protection and welfare of women workers.