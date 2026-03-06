Naidu Orders Implementation of Zero Poverty Mission to Uplift Living Standards

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to implement the Zero Poverty Mission in a focused and coordinated manner. “This would completely eradicate poverty and improve the living standards of poor families across Andhra Pradesh,” he underlined.

Chairing a review meeting in Amaravati with officials of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), the Chief Minister said a comprehensive and integrated strategy is essential to wage a successful battle against poverty in both rural and urban areas.

He pointed out that an extensive network of women’s self-help groups is operating under SERP, MEPMA and RTGS. He wanted these SHGs to work in close coordination with each other to take their mission forward. He asked officials to evolve mechanisms that would significantly enhance the incomes of nearly 1.3 crore families connected with the self-help group ecosystem in the state.

The Chief Minister suggested that officials study the successful poverty eradication models implemented in various states and countries, so that the best practices could be adapted to suit Andhra Pradesh’s development needs.

Naidu said the Zero Poverty Mission must align with the broader goals of the state’s Swarna Andhra 2047 Mission, which envisions inclusive growth and long-term prosperity. As part of this effort, he instructed officials to prepare a detailed action plan to effectively utilise ₹1,100 crore expected under the National Rural Livelihood Mission in the coming financial year.

In addition, the CM called for similar strategies to be formulated under the National Urban Livelihood Mission to address poverty in city and town areas. He suggested branding and marketing support for products manufactured by self-help groups. This would provide them wider access to markets and improve their incomes.

Highlighting the importance of a family-centric approach, Naidu said government welfare programmes and the P4 model should be implemented by treating the family as the basic unit. This would ensure that each household becomes economically stable with the support of self-help groups.

The Chief Minister proposed that the Zero Poverty Mission be named Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam (MBK) 10–20, aimed at uplifting the bottom 20 per cent of society with the help of the top 10 per cent.

Describing the Zero Poverty Mission as the first step towards achieving a $2.4-trillion state economy, Naidu said the services of DWCRA women could yield remarkable results if effectively utilised. He asked officials to promote members of self-help groups as micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs).

Those who attended the review meeting included Chief Minister’s ex-officio special chief secretary K. Vijayanand and principal secretary (finance) Piyush Kumar, apart from SERP, MEPMA and RTGS officials.