Naidu orders halt to ventures near Seven Hills

Naidu said there was a need to protect the spiritual sanctity of the region. The government, through this order, ratified the reconstituted Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board’s resolution in November 2024, which recommended cancellation of the permissions for these projects spanning 35.32 acres.

Announcing this in Tirumala, Naidu said, “No one should use this sacred land for commercial purposes or desecrate the surroundings. We have strived in the past to protect Tirumala, and this move is part of that commitment.”

The chief minister called upon TTD employees to uphold the sanctity of Lord Venkateswara’s abode and serve the shrine without personal interests.

He reiterated that only Hindus should be employed in the TTD. “If non-Hindus are currently employed in TTD, they will be reassigned to other roles respectfully without hurting their sentiments,” he stated.

Emphasizing the protection of temple assets, Naidu warned against attempts to encroach upon lands belonging to the shrine. “If anyone does this, we will ensure they are restored to the Lord,” he said.

Outlining his plans for temple expansion, the chief minister announced that a new trust would mobilise funds for constructing Sri Venkateswara temples in villages across the state.

“The Annadanam scheme was introduced by NT Rama Rao, and the Pranadanam scheme was initiated during my previous tenure. Now, we are introducing a third initiative — constructing Srivari temples through a dedicated trust,” he said.

Naidu also revealed plans to establish Venkateswara Swamy temples in all state capitals and cities worldwide wherever there are significant Hindu populations. “We will write to all CMs for support,” he said.

Reflecting on his past, the CM recalled an assassination attempt, attributing his survival to divine grace. “When I launched the Pranadanam scheme, 24 claymore mines were detonated against me. Had they all exploded, I would not have survived. It was only by the blessings of Venkateswara Swamy that I am alive today,” he said.

BACKGROUND:

The Mumtaz Resort project was a joint venture between Mushtaq Group and The Oberoi Group, which was approved under the AP Tourism Policy 2020-25. The YSRC-led government had allocated 20 acres for the `250-crore luxury hotel near Alipiri, with its completion fixed for 2027 and further expansion by 2030. However, the project faced resistance from religious entities that opposed commercial activities near the temple.

In November 2024, the Alliance-led TTD trust board recommended cancellation of the land allocation. However, the Tirupati municipal corporation and the urban development authority tried to fast-track the approvals, leading to intervention by the CM to halt these projects.