Naidu Orders Full Assessment of Crop Losses, Reviews LPG Supply Amid Global Tensions

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu held a video conference with district collectors and senior officials to review crop losses caused by heavy winds, unseasonal rains, and hailstorms. Officials reported that so far, damages have been recorded across 4,840 hectares of maize, 1,534 hectares of paddy, and 310 hectares of black gram in 12 districts, with estimated losses of ₹40 crore. Fruit and vegetable crops in 48 mandals across 9 districts, including banana, papaya, chili, mango, orange, and lemon, have been affected, with losses estimated at ₹23 crore, bringing total crop losses to ₹63 crore.

The CM also reviewed LPG supplies in light of potential global disruptions arising from ongoing conflicts between Iran, Israel, and the US. He instructed officials to establish a robust system to prevent any disruption in LPG cylinder deliveries, prioritizing rural and tribal areas, schools, temples, canteens, and Anganwadi centers, and to explore alternative cooking solutions such as induction stoves and PNG. Additionally, he directed authorities to coordinate with the Centre to prevent shortages of fertilizers, petrol, and diesel.