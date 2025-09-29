Naidu Orders 60K Meetings for Explaining GST Reforms to People

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday asked Telugu Desam Party leaders and cadre to actively explain to people how the NDA coalition government’s GST reforms are helping every section of the society.

“Hold at least 60,000 meetings across Andhra Pradesh as part of the on-going ‘GST Utsav’ to highlight the benefits of tax reforms,” Chandrababu Naidu ordered during a teleconference with party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and grassroots cadre.

The CM emphasised that the reforms will directly benefit the public, citing GST rationalisation and procurement of electricity at cheaper rates as prime examples. He disclosed that the government has succeeded in saving nearly Rs 1,000 crore in power purchases, thereby reducing the burden on consumers.

Naidu asked TD leaders and workers to continue the massive campaign till October 19 and cover 1.6 crore families across the state. They should highlight how the NDA government’s reforms are reducing the tax burden on essential products and sectors like automobiles, pharma and industry, he added.