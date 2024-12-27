Naidu Mourns Manmohan Singh, Lauds Economic Legacy

Vijayawada:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that the nation has lost a great economic reformer in the death of former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Naidu was among those who went to Delhi on Friday and paid floral tributes to the departed leader. Union ministers Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, MPs Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni and Sabari also paid tributes at Singh’s mortal remains.

Naidu told the media that Singh brought economic reforms with foresight and discharged his responsibilities efficiently. “Deeply saddened by the demise. An intellectual statesman, Singh embodied humility, wisdom and integrity. Through his economic reforms since 1991, he served the nation tirelessly and uplifted millions.”

Education minister Nara Lokesh said Singh was a far-sighted leader who led India's economic transformation. He brought about an exemplary shift in India's economic policies, heavily boosting the economy and fostering growth.”

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said, “Manmohan Singh was one of the pioneers of revolutionary reforms in the Indian economy. Due to the reforms he undertook, our economy grew to new heights.”

Former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise. His death was a loss to the nation, Jagan Reddy said.

Ministers Janardhan Reddy, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Angani Satyaprasad, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Vasamsetti Subhash and others condoled the demise.