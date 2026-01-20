Naidu Meets UAE Minister in Davos to Boost Andhra Pradesh-UAE Economic Ties

Davos: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, during the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos.

The leaders discussed ongoing and potential collaborations across key sectors including food, multimodal logistics, energy, ports, and retail. The discussions aimed at further strengthening the economic partnership between Andhra Pradesh and the UAE, paving the way for increased trade and investment opportunities.

Naidu expressed optimism about expanding bilateral ties and exploring innovative avenues for collaboration in strategic sectors.