Naidu Meets UAE Minister in Davos to Boost Andhra Pradesh-UAE Economic Ties

Andhra Pradesh
20 Jan 2026 11:15 AM IST

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister discussed collaborations in food, logistics, energy, ports, and retail with UAE Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri to strengthen bilateral economic partnerships.

Davos: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, during the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos.

The leaders discussed ongoing and potential collaborations across key sectors including food, multimodal logistics, energy, ports, and retail. The discussions aimed at further strengthening the economic partnership between Andhra Pradesh and the UAE, paving the way for increased trade and investment opportunities.

Naidu expressed optimism about expanding bilateral ties and exploring innovative avenues for collaboration in strategic sectors.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
dubai andhra pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

