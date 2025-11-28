 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Naidu Meets Nirmala Sitharaman at CRDA Headquarters

Andhra Pradesh
28 Nov 2025 11:24 AM IST

Sitharaman to lay foundation for 25 bank and PSU headquarters in Amaravati on Friday

Naidu Meets Nirmala Sitharaman at CRDA Headquarters
x
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Amaravati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the CRDA headquarters on Thursday. Ministers Nara Lokesh, Narayana and Payyavula Keshav were also present at the meeting.

Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to lay the foundation stone on Friday for the construction of headquarters of 25 banks and public sector undertakings (PSUs) in Amaravati.
The ceremony will be held beside the Capital Seed Access Road, at the first block near the CRDA project office.
Meanwhile, several bank managements have already completed arrangements at their designated construction zones in preparation for the foundation-laying event.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
CM N. Chandrababu Naidu Nirmala Sitharaman. 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X