Naidu Meets Nirmala Sitharaman at CRDA Headquarters

Amaravati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the CRDA headquarters on Thursday. Ministers Nara Lokesh, Narayana and Payyavula Keshav were also present at the meeting.

Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to lay the foundation stone on Friday for the construction of headquarters of 25 banks and public sector undertakings (PSUs) in Amaravati.

The ceremony will be held beside the Capital Seed Access Road, at the first block near the CRDA project office.

Meanwhile, several bank managements have already completed arrangements at their designated construction zones in preparation for the foundation-laying event.