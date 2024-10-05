Naidu meets ailing fan at Renigunta airport, extends financial aid

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met with an admirer during a brief stop at Renigunta airport near Tirupati on Saturday and provided financial assistance for his medical treatment.

Naidu, who was on concluding day of his two-day visit to Tirumala and Tirupati, took time to meet 30-year-old Pasupuleti Surendra Babu of Renigunta.

Surendra Babu, who has a mental disability and was recently been diagnosed with liver cancer, had expressed a wish to meet the Chief Minister. During the meeting, Naidu spoke with Surendra Babu and posed for a photograph with him. The Chief Minister also announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh from the government to assist with Surendra's medical expenses. He assured Surendra of support and encouraged him to stay positive about his health.

In a separate instance at the airport, the Chief Minister was approached by K. Subbaratnamma, who was accompanied by MLA Sudhir Reddy. Subbaratnamma shared her family’s hardships, explaining that her husband K. Prasad had died in a road accident last April, leaving her in financial distress. She also mentioned that one of her two children was unwell and requested assistance.

Moved by her situation, the Chief Minister immediately directed district collector Dr S. Venkateswar to provide ₹50,000 as financial aid to Subbaratnamma’s family. The district collector handed over a cheque for ₹50,000 to her at the Renigunta airport.